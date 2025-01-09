Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Mikheyev tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after converting on a feed from Connor Bedard. This was Mikheyev's first point in seven games, which followed a stretch when he scored five goals and added an assist over four contests. The 30-year-old winger is at eight goals, 13 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 39 appearances, but he's likely to be streaky at best on offense.