Mikheyev scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Mikheyev ended a three-game goal drought, his longest slump in nearly a month. The 30-year-old has six goals and two assists over his last 12 outings, though his tally Saturday was his first special-teams contribution in that span. He's up to 16 goals this season (two shorthanded), and he's got a total of 27 points, 114 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 68 appearances in a top-six role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Pots another goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Scores in OT win Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Extends point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Garners assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Pots goal in loss•