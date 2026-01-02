Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tallies twice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Mikheyev has a pair of two-goal games over his last four outings, sandwiched around an absence from the team while welcoming his child into the world. The 31-year-old winger is picking up the pace for a depleted offense. He's now at eight goals, 12 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 36 appearances this season. The defensive winger doesn't get power-play time, but he is in the top six at even strength.
