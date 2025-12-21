Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tickles twine twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev scored two goals in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.
Both tallies came in the second period as the two teams battled to a 3-3 tie through 40 minutes, but Ottawa dominated the final frame. Mikheyev snapped a 20-game goal drought with the performance, a stretch in which he managed just two assists, and through 33 contests this season the veteran winger has six goals and 10 points.
