Mikheyev scored two goals in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Both tallies came in the second period as the two teams battled to a 3-3 tie through 40 minutes, but Ottawa dominated the final frame. Mikheyev snapped a 20-game goal drought with the performance, a stretch in which he managed just two assists, and through 33 contests this season the veteran winger has six goals and 10 points.