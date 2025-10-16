Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Mikheyev opened the scoring at 3:02 of the first period and added a helper on Ryan Donato's goal in the third. This was Mikheyev's second multi-point effort in a row after he was kept scoreless in the first three games of the season. He has three goals, one assist, nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating through five outings. The 31-year-old is a steady two-way winger who can handle a middle-six role, but he doesn't get a ton of premium offensive opportunities.