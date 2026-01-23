Mikheyev scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.

The veteran winger opened the scoring midway through the first period, stealing the puck in the Chicago zone, taking it the length of the ice and then tapping his own rebound past Frederik Andersen. It was Mikheyev's first shortie of the season, and through 10 games in January he's stepped up with three goals and seven points.