Mikheyev (personal) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mikheyev will miss his second straight game following the birth of his baby. However, the 31-year-old Mikheyev could be available to return against the Islanders on Tuesday. He has generated six goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 17 hits across 34 outings this season.