Mikheyev (upper body) will join the Blackhawks on their road trip, which begins Thursday in Winnipeg, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mikheyev is considered day-to-day and was a game-time decision Tuesday versus the Senators before ultimately not suiting up. The 31-year-old winger will retake a middle-six spot once he's healthy enough to be in the lineup, but it doesn't look like his absence will be a long one.