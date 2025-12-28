Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (personal) is expected to miss Saturday's game in Dallas, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mikheyev will miss at least one game due to the birth of his child. The 31-year-old Mikheyev has six goals and 10 points in 34 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. After being recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, Landon Slaggert is set to draw into the lineup.
