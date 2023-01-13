Phillips logged an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Phillips was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but he made an impact in his return by setting up an Andreas Athanasiou goal in the second period. The helper was Phillips' second in eight contests this season. The 21-year-old has added 17 hits, eight shots on net and a minus-5 rating while playing on the third pairing. It's more about experience than production right now for Phillips, who could head back to AHL Rockford after the All-Star break if Jarred Tinordi (face) is ready to return then.