Phillips was sent to AHL Rockford on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Phillips will head to the minors for now in order to be eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 21-year-old blueliner back with the Blackhawks ahead of Saturday's game versus the Predators. He's collected five points while averaging 15:28 of ice time through 16 NHL appearances this year.