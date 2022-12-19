Phillips was recalled from the minors Monday.
Phillips' addition to the roster comes as fellow blueliner Jarred Tinordi (face) was placed on injured reserve. With AHL Rockford this year, the 21-year-old Phillips has racked up 17 points in 25 games and should challenge Ian Mitchell for a spot in the lineup.
