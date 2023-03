Phillips produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Phillips dressed as a seventh defenseman Tuesday with forward Brett Seney (illness) out and the Blackhawks short-staffed due to injuries and trades. The helper was Phillips' first point at the NHL level since Jan. 21. He's earned five points, 16 shots on goal, 26 hits and a minus-10 rating through 15 outings with the Blackhawks this season.