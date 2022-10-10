Phillips was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Phillips made his NHL debut last season and was held scoreless in four appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner should be expected to spend most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.
