Phillips supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Phillips has posted six assists against a minus-20 rating through 28 games. The 22-year-old frequently shuffles between AHL Rockford and the parent club, as the Blackhawks have had to compensate for injuries on the blue line, including a knee issue for Nikita Zaitsev, who's been on injured reserve since Jan. 17. Barring another call-up from the minors, Jarred Tinordi (lower body) -- who was a game-time call against the Rangers but ended up sitting out -- is the lone threat to steal playing time from Phillips once he's fully recovered.