Phillips was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Phillips has one goal and two assists in five AHL contests this campaign. The 22-year-old defender picked up five points, 16 shots on goal and 27 hits in 16 outings with Chicago last campaign. Phillips could get a chance to play Monday against Arizona after Alex Vlasic (undisclosed) was injured Friday versus Vegas.