Johnson logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Johnson had a shot attempt deflect off Boris Katchouk and into the net for the Blackhawks' first goal of the game. This was Johnson's second assist in four contests and his fourth helper of the year. The veteran blueliner has added 30 shots on net, 28 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 22 outings while playing a defensive role in Chicago's top four.