Johnson notched an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Johnson has earned an assist in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense in four outings this year. The 35-year-old defenseman helped out on a Philipp Kurashev tally in the third period of Friday's comeback win. Johnson has also used his body to solid effect with nine blocked shots, four hits and nine shots on net while playing in a top-four role.