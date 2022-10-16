Johnson produced a shorthanded assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Johnson helped out on the first of Sam Lafferty's two shorthanded tallies in the game. Johnson is well beyond being a scoring threat at this point in his career, though he could get back to double-digit points while playing a top-four role on the Blackhawks' blue line. The 35-year-old has four shots on net, four hits and six blocked shots through three games this year.
