Johnson signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Johnson, 35, is coming off of a year that saw him go from a professional tryout to playing a key depth role for the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche. The veteran defenseman had nine points in 74 regular-season games while adding 91 hits and 68 blocked shots. With the Blackhawks, he'll still see mainly bottom-four minutes for a rebuilding team, so there's not likely to be much fantasy value from his play.