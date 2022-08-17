Johnson signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Johnson, 35, is coming off of a year that saw him go from a professional tryout to playing a key depth role for the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche. The veteran defenseman had nine points in 74 regular-season games while adding 91 hits and 68 blocked shots. With the Blackhawks, he'll still see mainly bottom-four minutes for a rebuilding team, so there's not likely to be much fantasy value from his play.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Logs helper in return•
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Returning to action Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Still sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Suffers lower-body injury•