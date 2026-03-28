Pridham posted three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-4 win over Saginaw in Game 1 on Friday.

Pridham had 90 points in 65 regular-season outings, and he's off to a positive start in the playoffs. The winger had 13 points in 16 playoff contests last spring with Kitchener. Pridham will look to make a big impact in this postseason. He hasn't signed his entry-level deal, but as a 20-year-old, he'll need to level up from junior hockey in 2026-27, either by going to the NCAA or by signing his entry-level deal to join AHL Rockford.