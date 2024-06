Pridham was the 92nd overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Ontario, Pridham spent last season with West Kelowna of the BCHL, where he posted 23 goals and 49 points in 54 games. He has above-average speed and is very good at slicing both around and through opposing defenders. The BCHL isn't the highest level of competition, so we should get a much better idea of Pridham's long-term potential when he heads to Boston University this coming fall.