Pridham is considered day-to-day due to an infection, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.

Pridham was absent from practice for the first day of training camp Thursday, but it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term injury. While the nature of his infection isn't yet clear, it seems as though he'll be able to participate in a sizable portion of training camp before he's likely sent back to OHL Kitchener for the 2025-26 regular season.