Pridham recorded three assists in OHL Kitchener's 8-5 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 2 on Sunday.

Pridham has been a playmaker in the postseason with eight assists across six contests. The Blackhawks prospect has added 21 shots on goal, but he's having some trouble finding the twine. The 20-year-old had 46 goals and 90 points over 65 regular-season appearances, so he should be able to find his scoring touch eventually.