Blackhawks' Jack Pridham: Decommits from BU
By RotoWire Staff
Pridham will not be joining Boston University this season and will instead return to OHL Kitchener if he can't make the NHL roster, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.
Pridham looked solid for OHL Kitchener last year, generating 27 goals and 27 helpers in 48 regular-season games. The 19-year-old winger built on those numbers with 13 points in 16 postseason appearances as well. There's certainly a chance Pridham could make the NHL roster coming out of training camp, but he's most likely going to head back to juniors for the 2025-26 campaign.