Pridham will not be joining Boston University this season and will instead return to OHL Kitchener if he can't make the NHL roster, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Pridham looked solid for OHL Kitchener last year, generating 27 goals and 27 helpers in 48 regular-season games. The 19-year-old winger built on those numbers with 13 points in 16 postseason appearances as well. There's certainly a chance Pridham could make the NHL roster coming out of training camp, but he's most likely going to head back to juniors for the 2025-26 campaign.