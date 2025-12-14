Pridham scored three goals in OHL Kitchener's 5-4 shootout win over Saginaw on Saturday.

Pridham had gone a little quiet with two assists over his previous four outings before this breakout game. The 20-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 35 points over 30 appearances this season, a pace identical to the 27 goals and 54 points he logged in 48 regular-season contests a year ago. Pridham's scoring touch is evident, and he could be a nice middle-six winger for the Blackhawks in a few years.