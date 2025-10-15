Pridham scored twice on six shots and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-1 win over Guelph on Tuesday.

This was Pridham's best game since returning to Kitchener after battling an infection during the Blackhawks' training camp. He's up to five goals and four assists across seven outings in the OHL this season. Last year, he had 27 goals and 27 assists in just 48 regular-season games, so his overall production could take a big step up if he stays healthy.