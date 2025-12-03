Pridham scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 3-2 loss to Erie on Tuesday.

While it was a loss for Kitchener, Pridham was able to put in another good effort. He's logged four multi-point efforts in his last six outings, earning four goals and four helpers in that span. On the year, the Blackhawks prospect has racked up 13 goals and 27 points through 24 appearances, an identical pace to the one that yielded 54 points in 48 regular-season outings a year ago.