Pridham scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 3-1 win over Guelph on Tuesday.

Pridham has two goals and four helpers over six games in November. The 20-year-old is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 19 appearances this season. His scoring pace is a little slower than last year, but the Blackhawks prospect remains a long-term project who will need to show a little improvement over the remainder of this season.