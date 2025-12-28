Pridham scored three goals on 11 shots in OHL Kitchener's 5-3 win over Erie on Sunday.

Pridham picked up his second hat trick in the last four games to lead the way for Kitchener in this win. He's up to 20 goals and 38 points through 33 appearances this season, a pace nearly identical to last year's 27-goal, 54-point effort in 48 regular-season outings. A little growth on offense would be nice, but the Blackhawks prospect is still making his presence felt on offense.