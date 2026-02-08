Pridham scored two goals in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 loss to Niagara.

Pridham is up to 34 goals and 33 assists over 49 appearances this season, surpassing his games-played total from the 2024-25 regular season. The winger has earned 13 goals and 14 helpers during a 13-game point streak. His 67 points have him tied for second in the OHL, and he's also second in goals behind fellow Blackhawks prospect and Brantford forward Marek Vanacker (35).