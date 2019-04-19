Nilsson agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday.

Nilsson's extension will keep him with the Blackhawks organization through the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old forward posted solid numbers in 2018-19, notching 32 points in 61 AHL appearances, but there's no reason to believe he'll be able to secure a regular role with the big club anytime soon.