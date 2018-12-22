Blackhawks' Jacob Nilsson: Promoted to top level
Chicago recalled Nilsson from AHL Rockford on Saturday.
The Blackhawks reassigned Luke Johnson to their minor-league affiliate in a corresponding move, so Nilsson will round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old Swede has notched six goals and 14 points in 31 AHL appearances this campaign.
