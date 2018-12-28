Blackhawks' Jacob Nilsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Blackhawks reassigned Nilsson to AHL Rockford on Friday.
Nilsson appeared in two games during his brief stay with the big club, averaging just 7:51 of ice time while posting a minus-2 rating over that span. The Swedish pivot will likely remain in the minors unless the Blackhawks are once again in need of reinforcements down the middle due to injury later this season.
