Furlong, Ryan Ellis and a 2028 fourth-round pick were traded to the Blackhawks from the Sharks in exchange for Laurent Brossoit, Nolan Allan and a 2028 fourth-round pick Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Furlong signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks in October of 2023, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut. He's spent the past two seasons at Niagara University, and he's recorded a goal and two PIM over six regular-season appearances this year.