McCabe produced an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

McCabe has points in consecutive games for the third time this season. The 29-year-old set up a Tyler Johnson tally in the third period. McCabe is up to 16 points, a plus-4 rating, 59 shots on net, 102 hits and 102 blocked shots through 48 contests as one of the Blackhawks' best defensive blueliners.