McCabe scored a goal on five shots, went plus-2, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

There wasn't much offense in this contest, and McCabe's goal midway through the second period stood as the game-winner. The defenseman snapped a 10-game point drought with his second tally of the season. For the season, he's up to 10 points, 37 shots on net, 77 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances.