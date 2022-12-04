McCabe recorded two assists in a 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

McCabe has a goal and eight points in 20 games this season, including four assists in his last five contests. While he's been doing well lately, he's usually not much of an offensive contributor. The 29-year-old averaged just 0:05 of power-play ice time entering Saturday's game and that lack of role with the man advantage is part of what limits his fantasy value.