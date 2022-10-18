McCabe (neck) has been medically cleared to play, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Barring any setbacks, Chicago coach Luke Richardson expects McCabe to play in Friday's home opener against Detroit. McCabe missed the first three games of the year after having cervical spine surgery in mid-September.
