McCabe picked up three blocked shots and two hits in 16:48 of ice time in the Blackhawks' 5-4 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

McCabe was third amongst Blackhawks defensemen in ice time and was an even plus-minus. The former Sabre had heated up the past couple games with two points in his last four games, but failed to hit the scoresheet in Wednesday's matchup. McCabe is expected to take on a bottom-four defensive role for the Blackhawks moving forward.