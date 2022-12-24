McCabe (upper body) logged 20:09 of ice time in Chicago's 5-2 win against Columbus on Friday.
McCabe was hurt during Wednesday's contest against Nashville, but the injury didn't end up costing him a full game. He had two hits and two blocked shots Friday. The 29-year-old has a goal, nine points, 64 hits and 73 blocks in 29 contests this season.
