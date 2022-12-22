McCabe (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Predators.
McCabe took a high stick in the first period and didn't return to the contest. The 29-year-old's status should be updated prior to Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets. If he can't play, Caleb Jones would likely rejoin the lineup.
