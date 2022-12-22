McCabe (upper body) had his eye checked out after receiving a high stick in Wednesday's game versus the Predators, but head coach Luke Richardson expects the defenseman to be fine going forward, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
McCabe should be good to go for Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets, though his status should be confirmed prior to that contest.
