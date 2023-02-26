McCabe produced an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

McCabe was initially questionable for this game due to an illness, but he was able to suit up after missing Friday's practice. The 29-year-old defenseman also snapped a three-game point drought with a helper on a Max Domi tally in the third period. McCabe has reached the 20-point mark for the second straight season -- he has two goals, 18 helpers, 67 shots on net, 122 hits, 115 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 55 outings.