McCabe posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

McCabe has earned four helpers and an even plus-minus rating over his last eight games. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to absorb top-four minutes for the Blackhawks. That's helped him reach the 15-point mark for the third in his career, and he's added 58 shots on net, 102 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 47 contests.