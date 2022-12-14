McCabe notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

McCabe set up a Tyler Johnson goal late in the first period. With three assists in five games in December, McCabe has matched his offense from 13 contests in November. The 29-year-old defenseman still has very limited appeal in fantasy given his large role on a weak team. He's at one goal, eight helpers, 20 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-3 rating in 24 appearances this season.