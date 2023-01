McCabe logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

McCabe has earned three assists over his last four outings. The 29-year-old defenseman set up a Sam Lafferty goal in the second period. For the season, McCabe has been more of a physical presence, posting 14 points, 95 hits, 95 blocks, 47 shots on goal, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 43 appearances.