McCabe (neck) will be activated off the non-roster list and make his season debut Friday versus Detroit, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
McCabe will replace Filip Roos on the third pairing against the Red Wings. McCabe registered 22 points and an ugly minus-27 rating through 75 games last campaign.
