McCabe scored a goal and logged five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

McCabe opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the game, jumping on a loose puck to score his fourth goal of the season. The 28-year-old defender has never been known for his offense (the goal was his first since January 6), but his 21 points set a new career-high while extending a modest three-game point streak.