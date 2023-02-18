McCabe picked up two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
The veteran blueliner had a hand in Chicago's first and last goals of the night. McCabe's collected a surprising five points (all assists) in the last five games, but he doesn't see power-play time and his two goals and 19 points through 51 contests on the season offers a better glimpse at his likely future fantasy value.
